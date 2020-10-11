Amaravati: The low pressure off the east coast of India has concentrated into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning and moved westwards, bringing incessant rain at several places in Andhra Pradesh. Also Read - 'Attempts Being Made to Topple Democratically Elected Govt', Andhra CM Complains to CJI Against Supreme Court Judge

The depression lay about 400 km southeast of Visakhapatnam.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west and northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam by Monday night," said a Met department official.

Due to the depression, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts in north coastal AP on Sunday.

Likewise, Krishna, Kadapa and Kurnool districts will also experience similar weather.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts of north coastal AP and Yanam. Guntur and Prakasam districts of south coastal AP and Chittoor and Anantapur districts in Rayalaseema,” he said.

The Met department forecast similar weather on Monday.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well.

The cyclonic circulation over coastal AP and neigbourhood at an elevation of 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

Meanwhile, a new low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around Wednesday.

On Sunday, despite the inclement weather, Guntur recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 C, Srikakulam 30.9 C, Rajamundry 30 C and Chittoor 30.7 C while Vijayawada 26.3 C and Eluru 26.6 C.