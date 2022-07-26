Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent release forecasted an increase in rainfall activity over North Indian states from July 27th onwards due to northward shift of Monsoon trough. Even though no state has been put on a red or an orange alert for July 26th, heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Telangana.Also Read - Telangana Rains: 3 Dead, One Missing As Incessant Rains Disrupt Normal Life, IMD Issues Red Alert | Key Points

Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness a thundershower from July 24 to July 27. Fairly widespread to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Gujarat, Konkan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka and Telangana from July 26 to 28. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated heavy rainfall might occur on July 26 and July 27. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 23 to 27. IMD said rainfall will occur in Uttar Pradesh on July 27, in West Rajasthan during July 24-26, and in East Rajasthan from July 24-27. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh till July 26. Further, the IMD predicted light/moderate rainfall with heavy downpours in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next the next five days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are likely to continue in several districts of Tamil Nadu. The regional meteorological centre (RMC) has issued a warning to 23 districts for today. "Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts," a bulletin said.