New Delhi: The maximum temperature in the Delhi-NCR touched a new high of 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday, stated the weather department officials. With heat wave-like conditions persisting in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that there will no respite for the people of Delhi in the days ahead.

The weather conditions are likely to remain the same till next Wednesday, added the weather officials. Besides, the Met department has predicted severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh for Thursday. It has also forecast heatwave conditions in most parts, with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan and Vidarbha.

Heat wave conditions are also expected in some parts over west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(With agency inputs)