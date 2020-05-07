New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday made a subtle change in the listing of sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming territorial rights over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and included Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad to the bulletin. Also Read - Riyaz Naikoo Encounter: Stone-pelting on Streets of Pulwama After Killing of Hizbul Terrorist; 16 Injured

“The IMD has been issuing weather bulletin for entire Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh area. We are mentioning Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad in the bulletin as they are the parts of India,” said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Also Read - Who is Riyaz Naikoo, Kashmir's Most-Wanted Terrorist Killed in Pulwama Encounter Today?

As a result, since Tuesday, the IMD on its website now shows the weather forecast for Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Skardu, and Nilam under the north-west subdivision of the region. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile Internet Services Suspended as Forces Trap Hizbul Terrorist; Encounter Underway

Further, the IMD also decided to mention the weather forecasts for Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh under regional bulletin, instead of national.

“For a long time, IMD has been issuing severe weather forecast for Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal etc. We were mentioning this information in our national bulletin. For the past 2 days, we have started mentioning this information in our regional bulletin,” DG Mohapatra said.

Remarkably, the met department’s decision comes a day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court announced elections for Gilgit-Baltistan.