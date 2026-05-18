May 19 IMD forecast: Weather change in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP; rain in Karnataka & Kerala | All details

May 19 IMD forecast: In a significant national development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide weather alert for Tuesday, May 19th. Warning of a starkly divided weather pattern across the country, the weather department has predicted that while intense heatwave conditions are set to scorch northwest and central India, a sudden shift will bring thunderstorms and rainy relief to several other regions. According to the Meteorological Department, rapid atmospheric changes are expected to sweep across 17 states within the next 16 hours. Here are all the details you need to know about the

May 19 IMD forecast: Key Weather Highlights

Severe Heatwave Zones: North India will remain under the grip of extreme heat. Hardest-hit areas include Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh .

Peak Temperatures: Temperatures in these northern regions are projected to soar between 42°C and 45°C on Tuesday, making outdoor daytime activities highly challenging.

Mixed Relief: While the north bakes, other parts of the country will see a reprieve as thunderstorms and rainfall disrupt the summer heat. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

IMD Safety Advisory: Residents in heatwave-affected areas are strongly advised to exercise caution, limit outdoor exposure during peak hours, and stay well-hydated by drinking plenty of water.

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over northwest and central India

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest and central India during the week.

In its special bulletin for heatwaves, the department stated that a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is likely over many parts of northwest India from Monday to May 24, and by three to four degrees over Chhattisgarh till May 21.

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“No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Maharashtra and Gujarat, till May 18, followed by a gradual decrease of maximum temperatures by two-three degrees Celsius between May 19 and May 24,” said the IMD.

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“No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country till May 24,” the department added.

Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and east Rajasthan are expected to witness heatwave conditions between Monday and May 24. In west Uttar Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions can occur between Tuesday and May 24, according to the IMD.