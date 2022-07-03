Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains are to lash the state of Kerala in the upcoming 5 days according to an alert issued by The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. Yellow alerts has also been sounded in 11 districts in this southern state. Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam are excluded from the list of districts where the warning has been issued.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: 4 Houses Collapse in Chunabhatti Area, City to Receive 'Extremely Heavy' Rains Today | Top developments

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to lash the state in the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are also likely to occur during the heavy rainfall, the IMD said in a statement.

A woman and her family members suffered minor injuries after a mud mound fell on her house due to heavy rainfall at Murikasseri in Idukki district, police said. The mound fell on the house when Elsamma and her family were sleeping.

The State Disaster Management Authority has also issued warnings to all the District Collectors regarding heavy rainfall and the possibility of inundation and floods in some places of the state.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been instructed to be on alert.