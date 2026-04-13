Home

News

IMD issues Heatwave Alert: India braces for extreme temperatures, mercury could hit 45°C, Delhi near 40°C with upward trend

IMD issues Heatwave Alert: India braces for extreme temperatures, mercury could hit 45°C, Delhi near 40°C with upward trend

A sharp temperature surge is expected across India, with several regions facing extreme heat and Delhi nearing 40°C, signalling the early onset of intense summer conditions nationwide.

Heatwave Alert in Delhi

India is all set to experience days of high temperatures as mercury will soar up in many parts of the country. According to reports, some parts of central and southern India will experience temperatures reaching up to 45°C. Delhi is also all set to experience its first day of 40°C in 2026 in the coming days.

Mercury Set To Rise Across India!

Maximum temperatures have already increased across India in the last few days. Maharashtra, Gujarat have reported temperatures crossing 40°C in several parts already! IMD predicts that maximum temperatures in northwestern, central, and east India will increase by 3-6 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

With such a drastic increase in temperatures in such a short span of time many fear that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across inland India where dry winds are expected to add to the sizzle.

Delhi is likely to witness its first 40°C day soon!

After experiencing pleasant weather for some time, Delhi’s temperatures are now set to soar high once again. Temperatures are expected to reach 40°C around mid-April and may increase further during the month.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Clear skies along with bright sunshine and dry weather is leading to rising temperatures. If this trend persists Delhi might soon see heatwave-like conditions.

Why Are Temperatures Rising So Quickly?

Weather experts have stated that temperatures are rising in the last few days due to weakening Western Disturbances. Western Disturbances are weather conditions that bring rain and cloudy conditions to northern India. But since these systems have weakened, clear skies have been witnessed across most parts of India letting heat from the sun increase the land temperature quickly. Hot and dry westerly winds are also adding to the rising temperatures across central and northern India.

Heatwave Conditions May Soon Loom Over States!

As per IMD guidelines, whenever the temperature rises above 40°C in plains and 45°C in extreme weather conditions, it is called a heatwave.

Several states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra will likely experience heatwave conditions in the coming days. States along the east and west coast of India will not witness such high temperatures but will experience humid conditions.

Rising Temperatures Can Be Harmful For Your Health!

Meteorologists are advising people to be careful as increasing temperatures can cause dehydration, heatstroke, and fatigue. Children, elderly, and outdoor workers are more prone to falling ill in such conditions. People have been advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors during peak hours when the sun is at its highest. People are also advised to avoid stepping out without sunscreen during peak hours. Officials may issue alerts if conditions worsen further.

Forecast For The Rest Of The Summer

Summer has just begun and if predictions are to be believed mercury might rise even further in the coming weeks. If temperatures continue to rise at this rate India might just witness one of the hottest beginnings to summers in years.

Till then stay cool and keep your water bottles ready as high temperatures are coming to India!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.