IMD heavy rain alert Ahmedabad: Schools, colleges to remain closed as weather dept issues red alert for July 31

All schools and colleges in Ahmedabad will remain closed on July 31 as a precautionary measure following the IMD’s Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall across Gujarat.

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A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for Ahmedabad. File image/PTI

All schools and colleges in Ahmedabad will remain shut on Friday as the administration declared a holiday amid a Red Alert forecast for extremely heavy rainfall and possible weather-related risks. The closure applies to all government schools, grant-in-aid and private educational institutions, including primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as colleges across Ahmedabad city.

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across eight Gujarat districts on Friday, July 31. The affected areas include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, and Dang. The directive was issued by the District Education Officer (DEO), Ahmedabad, based on instructions from the Ahmedabad Collector, who cited the IMD’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall and prioritised the safety of students.

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Schools to remain shut

Schools and colleges have been asked to promptly communicate the holiday announcement to students, parents, and staff using WhatsApp, SMS, phone calls, or other platforms. Officials said decisions regarding further operations will be taken based on the evolving weather situation and instructions issued by the authorities.

Authorities said the closure was announced as a preventive measure to protect students and school staff in view of the expected intense rainfall over the next few days. Officials clarified that further decisions on school and college operations will be taken after reviewing weather conditions and will be communicated separately. Institutions have been advised to rely only on official instructions released by the district authorities.

Also Read | Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

IMD forecasts extreme heavy rainfall across Gujarat

The IMD has sounded a Red Alert for Ahmedabad and multiple districts across Gujarat, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for the next four days. The forecast suggests Ahmedabad could receive nearly eight inches of rain on Friday, while Narmada may witness rainfall of up to 12 inches. Authorities have issued a special warning for areas at risk of extreme weather conditions.

The IMD has attributed the expected weather conditions to the combined influence of multiple meteorological systems, including a deep depression, an active monsoon trough, a shear zone, a western disturbance and an offshore trough. These systems are likely to trigger widespread and intense rainfall across the state. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days due to rough weather conditions.