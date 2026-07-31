IMD heavy rain alert Karnataka: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada on August 1

Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions on August 1. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in district.

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IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka on August 1. Representational image

In view of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction of heavy rain, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday on August 1 for all schools, pre-university colleges, ITIs, and diploma colleges in the district. The announcement was made on Friday as a precautionary measure.

The order was issued by the Dakshina Kannada District magistrate based on the recommendations of the District Disaster Management Authority after weather forecasts from the IMD and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicated that widespread rainfall is likely to continue across the district.

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According to the order, the holiday will apply to all anganwadis, government-aided and private schools, including residential institutions, as well as all pre-university colleges, ITIs and diploma colleges, including residential campuses.

The district administration warned that any violation of the order would invite action under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The administration also issued a public advisory urging parents to ensure that children do not venture near waterlogged low-lying areas, lakes, rivers or the seashore, considering the risk posed by rising water levels and strong currents.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until further notice in view of the adverse weather conditions. Tourists and members of the public have also been asked to avoid visiting riverbanks and beaches as a precaution.

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The district administration directed all district and taluk-level officials to remain stationed at their headquarters and ensure prompt disaster response. Officials have been instructed to respond immediately to public complaints and maintain constant communication with the Deputy Commissioner’s control room.

Departments concerned have also been directed to establish and keep relief and care centres ready in all taluks to handle any emergency arising out of the prevailing weather conditions. The administration said members of the public facing any rain-related emergency or natural disaster situation could contact the district emergency control room for assistance.