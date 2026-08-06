IMD heavy rain forecast: Heavy rain alert issued in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi | Check detailed report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as active monsoon conditions bring widespread showers across northern India.

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Rains bring respite from humid conditions in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

IMD heavy rain forecast: An active monsoon current is surging across the subcontinent, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy rainfall alerts from the southern peninsula to the northern plains. The IMD weather update for August 6 forecasts widespread monsoon activity across India. Isolated regions in Kerala, alongside coastal and southern interior Karnataka, face very heavy rainfall over the next three days, with Kerala expecting extreme downpours on August 6. Meanwhile, heavy showers are set to sweep northwest and adjoining central India, as well as parts of eastern and northeastern regions throughout the week. Key northern states, including Delhi, UP, and Uttarakhand, remain on high rain alert this coming week.

IMD issues orange alert as heavy rain lashes Delhi

Heavy rain drenched parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, prompting the weather office to issue an orange alert forecasting moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms through the day.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh heavy rain alert: Monsoon set to intensify with fresh spell of rainfall from this date | Check detailed IMD prediction

The downpour brought much-needed relief from the sultry weather. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Widespread heavy rainfall forecasted across Eastern India

Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast across Eastern India from August 6 to 12, with Bihar seeing heavy downpours through August 9 and Jharkhand facing intense spells from August 6-8 and 10-12. The IMD also predicted that severe rain will also hit West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha, with very heavy falls expected in Gangetic West Bengal on August 6.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal districts

The IMD on Thursday forecast heavy rain in some places across West Bengal till August 7 owing to an active monsoon and favourable wind pattern.

Very heavy precipitation is likely over the south Bengal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Bankura, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heavy rain is likely over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia and Paschim Bardhaman districts till Friday, a report by PTI news agency said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will receive heavy downpour till Friday, the IMD said. The coastal districts, which have received heavy rain over the last couple of days, are likely to receive more downpour during the next two days, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)