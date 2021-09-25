New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a cyclone warning for parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD bulletin forecasted the intensification of a presently developing low-pressure system into a cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha by September 26 evening.Also Read - ‘Left Meeting For Cyclone Review’: Former Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay Replies To Centre

The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours. The MeT department issued a yellow alert for cyclonic storm at both locations.

"Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over North and adjacent central BoB, likely to intensify into a CS next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening. Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message (sic)," IMD tweeted.

“Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts : Deep Depression is about 470 km eastsoutheast of Gopalpur and 540 km eastnortheast of Kalingapatnam,” IMD said in another tweet.

On Friday, the department issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

“Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts,” IMD tweeted on Friday night.

(With ANI inputs)