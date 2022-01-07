Srinagar: The IMD on Friday night issued fresh avalanche alert as most of the places in Kashmir earlier in the day witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall. An official of the MET department told news agency PTI that moderate snowfall was reported from most areas in south and central Kashmir. “The intensity of the snowfall is going to be heavy tonight and tomorrow. The weather is likely to improve from Sunday,” the official added.Also Read - 3 JeM Terrorists Neutralized By Security Forces In Overnight Encounter In J-K's Budgam

He further stated that the snowfall, which began late in the afternoon, forced cancellation of several flights to Srinagar airport. Of the 37 scheduled flights, 23 had operated till the snowfall began. Also Read - Avalanche Warning Issued As Higher Reaches Of J&K Receive Moderate To Heavy Snowfall

Moreover, the authorities have issued an avalanche alert for snowbound hilly areas of Kashmir. “People living in the mountain districts of the valley and in Chenab region have been advised not to venture out unnecessarily,” the official added. Also Read - Srinagar Police Neutralise Dreaded LeT Terrorist Salim Parray, Says IGP Kashmir

“Forecast: Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/Snow during 7th (night) and 8th. Gradual improvement from 9th morning onwards in J&K,” the IMD said.

Reports from hill stations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg said heavy snowfall has already started there while moderate snowfall has started in Srinagar city.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)