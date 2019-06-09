New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala and coastal Karnataka in the next 24 hours. Notably, a low-pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-central Arabian sea. This condition is expected to intensify into a depression over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian sea during the next 48 hours.

The low-pressure situation is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, stated the IMD.

Here are some of the visuals of rainfall that lashed parts of Kerala on Sunday:

After a delay of a week, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. “Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today (June 8),” said India Meteorological Department’s Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Several parts of Kerala have started receiving a good amount of rainfall. The weather has changed in several parts of Kerala owing to the onset of the monsoon. See pictures below:

The news will augur well for the country as large parts have been witnessing agriculture distress and water levels in reservoirs in the west and south India have dipped to low levels.

Most of rural India depends on the four-month monsoon season, which accounts for 75 per cent of the annual rainfall, due to a lack of adequate alternative source of irrigation. A good monsoon has a direct impact on the economy as agriculture remains the major contributor to India’s GDP.

(With agency inputs)