IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rains Pound Kerala

The IMD has issued an alert for seven districts of Kerala for Friday- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Kerala Weather: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three out of the 14 districts in Kerala as heavy rains battered parts of the coastal state on Thursday. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta in the state for the day.

The weather agency had also issued yellow alerts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts of the state for Thursday, while the same alert level has been issued for Friday in seven Kerala districts– Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in the Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala during the day.

Earlier in the day, the local Meteorological Center had issued a yellow alert in several district of the state and predicted heavy rains in many parts. According to weather agency the heavy rains in the state are the result of a cyclone forming over neighbouring Karnataka.

The Meteorological Center has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas of the state over the next five days.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center (NOAA) has warned about the possibility of waves and storm surges reaching heights of 0.5 to 1.8 metres in height along the Kerala coast until late Thursday night.

NOAA has also warned of potential wave heights and storm surges of 0.5 to 1.8 meters along the southern Tamil Nadu coast prompting local authorities in affected areas of the coastal states to issue safety guidelines for fishermen and people living near the coast.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been urged to avoid high-risk areas and secure their boats safely in the harbours while also avoiding trips to the beach and any sea-side activities for the next 24 hours.

