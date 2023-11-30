Home

IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States In Wake Of ‘Very Heavy’ Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in the states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the wake of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Know all about it..

New Delhi: Winters are here and in the last few days, there has been rainfall in multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and many southern states of India. The rain in Delhi has been welcomed as it has led to reduction in the high AQI and pollution in the national capital. Now, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. These regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 30 and December 2 to 4, read the post by IMD on X.

IMD Issues Alert For These States

“Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy to isolated heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) between November 30 and December 2-4. Stay alert and stay safe!,” IMD posted on X. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram districts of Tamil and Puducherry and Karaikal area.

“Yesterday’s well-marked low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal at 08:30 hours IST of today, November 30. It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Continuing to move further west-northwestward, it would intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around March 3. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach the North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts around the early morning of December 4 as a cyclonic storm,” read another post by IMD on X.

“Sky conditions are likely to be generally cloudy. Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Very heavy rain is also likely in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degree Celsius. For the next 48 hours: Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be 29-30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 24-25 degrees Celsius,” said B. Geetha Scientist ‘D’ Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

(Inputs from ANI)

