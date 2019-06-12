New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for cyclonic storm Vayu and predicted a widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places of Saurashtra and Kutch region on June 13.

“Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu over East-central Arabian Sea moved further northwards in last 6 hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs of 12 June over East-central Arabian Sea, about 450 km west-northwest of Goa, 290 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 380 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat),” said IMD through a statement.

IMD: It is very likely to move nearly northwards & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 140-150 kmph to 165 kmph around morning of 13 June. https://t.co/3Xqr6khUAT — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

According to the IMD, the sea condition is likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea on 11th. The sea condition is very likely to become very high to phenomenal over east-central and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea & Gujarat coast from the 12th evening and over the north Arabian Sea on 13th June 2019.

Gujarat: IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team. The NDRF team will carry out humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions in Gujarat, for the people affected by #CycloneVayu pic.twitter.com/8MCRUPvix5 — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2019

IMD, in a statement, said that damage can be expected in the coastal areas and suggested to take action in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat.

The department has also suggested actions to be taken to regulate road and rail traffic. Further, it suggested a total suspension of fishing operations.

IMD has asked the coastal hutment dwellers to be moved to safer places and people in affected areas to remain indoors.