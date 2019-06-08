Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a series of ‘red’, ‘yellow’ and ‘orange’ alerts in several districts of Kerala before the onset of monsoon.

It has issued a red alert in four districts: Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, for ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy rainfall’.

‘Orange’ alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, with isolated ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy rainfall’ forecast.

The IMD has also predicted squally weather with winds reaching 35-45 kmph and likely to prevail over the southwest Arabian sea off the coast of Somalia, Lakshwadeep, Maldives area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea from June 7-11 in these areas.

Last year, Kerala was affected by severe floods due to unusually high rainfall during the monsoon and bad dam management by the state government as per a report filed by an independent examiner appointed by Kerala High court.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) announced, on Thursday, that it will abide by the guidelines set up to tackle monsoon-related issues.

KSDMA has released a monsoon preparedness and disaster relief handbook that contains instructions for 30 departments on what needs to be done as part of the monsoon preparedness and disaster response. The incident response system, which was earlier limited to the district level, has now been elevated up to the taluk level.