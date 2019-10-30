New Delhi: Rainfall accompanied by strong winds made its presence in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday, stated news agency ANI. Taking stock of the weather conditions, an ‘yellow’ alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the district for October 30.

The IMD has already issued ‘Red’ Alert in Lakshadweep for two days and ‘Orange’ Alert in six districts of Kerala, as extremely heavy rains expected in the area. Also, Yellow Alert issued in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert in Lakshadweep for two days and Orange Alert in 6 districts of Kerala, as extremely heavy rains expected in the area. Also, Yellow Alert issued in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. pic.twitter.com/j4HoMQ5ZiF — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Here are some of the pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showing the presence of strong winds and showers in the state.

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram experiences rainfall and strong winds. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert in the district for today. pic.twitter.com/wqfZlWYyLn — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Earlier, the IMD had issued an ‘orange alert’ in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts for October 29, in Ernakulam, Alapuzha and Idukki districts for October 30, and in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for October 31, stated news agency ANI.