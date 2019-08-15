Bengaluru: The Indian meteorological department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Thursday in south Karnataka. As per the weather warning, various part of the state including Kodagu, Chikkamagluru and Dakshina Kannada districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The night weather bulletin of IMD issued on Wednesday read, “Heavy to very heavy rains with strong winds will lash Kodagu, Chikkamagluru and Dakshina Kannada district on the west coast and across the southern Western Ghats over the next two days, as monsoon remains active.”

Notably, all the educational institutions in the state will remain shut till Saturday owing to the flood situation and the possibility of landslides as the roads in the hilly district of Kodagu were damaged by the rains.

Speaking to the reporters, a district official at Madikeri said, “The 73rd Independence Day celebration is likely to be affected if heavy rains persist in both the districts, as grounds will be waterlogged and access roads inundated.”

The southern districts of Karnataka such as Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains on Thursday, added the IMD.

Meanwhile, the floodwaters in the coastal and northwest regions of the state are receding and rescue and relief operations are in full swing.”Inflows into the reservoirs are steadily decreasing, flood situation has improved,” noted the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre.

Till date, as many as 61 people died, while 15 others were reported as missing due to the flooding in the state and rain-related accidents. Evacuation steps were undertaken in the flood-hit 22 districts of the state and nearly 7 lakh people and 51,460 animals have been rescued. A report stated, “Around 3.7 lakh people are staying in 1,096 relief camps as their houses have washed away, collapsed or damaged due to heavy rains and flooding.”