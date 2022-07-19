IMD Issues Red Alert In Uttarakhand: Fresh alerts have been issued on Tuesday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for different districts of Uttarakhand which may lead to landslides and flash floods. The IMD has issued a red alert in Uttarakhand for Wednesday and an orange alert from Thursday to Saturday adding that several districts of the Kumaon and Garhwal regions are likely to witness heavy and extremely heavy rains in the coming days. Meanwhile, Dehradun Meteorological Department director Bikram Singh said that the next four to five days could prove crucial for the hill state, as reported by India Today.Also Read - Red Alert in Nainital, More Advisory Issued For Next Three Days

Red and Orange alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday while isolated places in the rest of the districts could witness heavy rainfall as well, said IMD. Also, IMD's fresh orange alerts say that Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Pithoragarh districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall while light rains and thunderstorms might occur at other isolated places in the state from Thursday to Saturday.

Extremely heavy rainfall could trigger more incidents of landslides in sensitive areas of Uttarakhand, especially those located in the interior parts, said Dehradun Meteorological Department director Bikram Singh adding that heavy rain may also lead to a rise in water levels of several rivers of Uttarakhand, making them move closer towards dangerous levels. He further added that a flash flood-like situation might occur four to five days from now.

(With agency inputs)