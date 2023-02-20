Home

News

India

IMD Issues Season’s First Heatwave Alert In THESE 2 Areas | Details Here

IMD Issues Season’s First Heatwave Alert In THESE 2 Areas | Details Here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for the next 48 hours in isolated areas of Konkon and Kutch in Gujarat.

Maximum temperatures have been rising by 3-4 degree C over the western parts of the country. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Winter is over and summer seems to be knocking at the door of many places around the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for the next 48 hours in isolated areas of Konkon and Kutch in Gujarat. Temperature in the last few days have touched 37-39 degrees in Gujarat, the weather department said.

Heatwave in Gujarat – Top developments

“We have issued statements in the last few days about the temperature reaching between 37 and 39 degrees celsius in the west coast or Gujarat region, so isolated heat waves may prevail in the coastal region. We have issued a heatwave warning for the next two days in the Konkan and Kutch region except for the Western Himalayas where there is no significant variation,” IMD Scientist Dr Naresh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“An anti-cyclone is persisting over the Gujarat region and neighbourhood. Due to this there is subsidence of air, just like we saw in last spring. Whenever there is subsidence, the air gets compressed and is considerably warmer,” M Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said.

Maximum temperatures have been rising by 3-4 degree C over the western parts of the country. This condition is particularly intense over Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, where in many places maximum temperatures are over 8 degrees above normal,” Mohapatra added.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.