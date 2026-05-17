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IMD issues severe heat wave alert for Delhi with temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius; similar forecast for many parts of country

IMD issues severe heat wave alert for Delhi with temperature reaching 45 degrees Celsius; similar forecast for many parts of country

IMD has issued a heat warning across the country, while the temperature in Delhi this week may reach 45 degrees Celsius.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Delhiites should be prepared to face extreme heat and strong winds in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert that the mercury may reach 45 degrees Celsius this week. During this time, people will also have to face heat waves. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has advised people to be cautious and not to go out in the sun unless necessary.

Also Read: IMD Weather Update: Will it rain in Uttar Pradesh today? Storm and rain alert issued in 15 states for the next 10 hours, winds to blow at…

45-degree Temperature, With Loo Winds

IMD has issued a heat warning across the country. The temperature in Delhi this week may reach 44 degrees Celsius and possibly 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning saying that a severe heat wave is going on in large parts of the country, and people living in Delhi and North India will have to face severe heat in the coming days. In such a situation, people have to be very careful.

Which Parts Of India Will Be Most Affected?

Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and parts of Konkan and Goa are likely to experience heat wave conditions till May 22. The temperature in Delhi is expected to increase by 2-3°C in the next three days. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, and there is a chance of rain with thunder later. Strong winds (20-30 kmph, gusts up to 40 kmph) will prevail, and the maximum temperature will be around 44°C. After this, the temperature may rise further next week as the sky clears. Temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius and hot nights will also make it difficult to get relief.

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Sweltering Weather

The maximum temperature is increasing rapidly in North and Central India. An increase of 3-4°C can be felt in the western Himalayan regions. This weather can be dangerous to health and even fatal. North India is experiencing intense heat these days, while the Northeast (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura) and parts of South India (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh) are expected to experience thunder, lightning, strong winds (40-50 km per hour) and moderate rain. Scattered light rain is also likely in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Weather forecast for May 17: IMD predicts heatwave in THESE states | Check alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

When Will Monsoon Arrive?

The Meteorological Department says that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced over the Southeast Arabian Sea, Southwest and Southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, the entire Nicobar Islands and some parts of the Andaman Islands. In the next three to four days, there are favourable conditions for the monsoon to advance in some other parts of the Southeast Arabian Sea, the Southwest and Southeast Bay of Bengal. The Andaman Islands and the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea, as well as some parts of the East Central Bay of Bengal, may also receive monsoon during this period. IMD said, “There is a favourable environment for the advance of the South-West Monsoon in the region. In such a situation, the South-West Monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala on the morning of May 26.

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