Srinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe weather alert for Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday forecasting widespread heavy rain that can cause flash floods, landslides and also waterlogging in low lying areas.

Sonam Lotus, director of the IMD here said, "At present, it is cloudy at most places of J&K with thunderstorms and rain at some places of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and neighbourhood.

"Widespread intermittent rain most likely to continue till 30th. Heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places.

“This may lead to flash floods, Mudslide, Landslide and waterlogging in low lying areas.

“Accordingly, people are once again advised to remain alert and very cautious as water levels has risen in all rivers. Don’t venture out on hilly and landslides, Mudslide prone areas”.