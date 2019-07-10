New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning on rain in its latest bulletin.

The Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts in six states of the country. It has warned of heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On the same day, a red alert has been issued in eastern Uttar Pradesh till July 13.

Apart from this, rainfall has been estimated in Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Assam. According to the IMD, there is likely to be heavy rains around Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy to heavy rains in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya, rainfall could be very heavy.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall can occur in Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa and coastal Karnataka. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.