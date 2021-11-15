New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala for today. The six districts where an orange alert has been issued are Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. Further, the department has issued a yellow alert for eight states for tomorrow.Also Read - Kerala Rains: Roads Inundated, Water Levels Rise in Dams After Heavy Rainfall

IMD issues orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for today. Yellow alert issued in all other districts. Yellow alert in 8 districts for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/OEWJisbWaM — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

According to the weatherman, the state of Kerala has received 833.8 mm rain during the period of Oct 1 to 15 while the normal average rainfall was 407.2 mm. There is a departure of 105 per cent. Pathanamthitta district has received 194 per cent extra rain during this period, followed by Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode districts showing 127, 116, and 111 per cent large excess departure.

The eastern part of Kollam district on Sunday received heavy rainfall with the weather station at Punalur recording 11.7 cm rain in the past 24 hours. This resulted in the swelling of major rivers and streams in the region affecting the areas of Pathanamthitta and Kollam district downstream towards the west.

Many varsities in the state have postponed the exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday due to the incessant rain while collectors of seven south-central districts have declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Monday. Earlier, the district collector of the Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kasargod districts in Kerala have declared a holiday on Monday(Nov 15) for schools and colleges, due to heavy rains.

The IMD further added, “The cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea off Karnataka, north Kerala coasts extending up to mid tropospheric level persists.” The authorities also warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea as the strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast.