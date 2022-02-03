Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The alert includes popular tourist destinations like Chamba, Spiti, Kullu and Shimla. “The duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous years. The coming (next) 48 hours will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall,” Surender Paul, the head of the IMD regional office in Himachal Pradesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.Also Read - Rainfall, Snowfall Predicted In THESE States In Next 5 Days

As per the IMD, a fresh and active western disturbance is expected to bring fairly widespread to light to moderate rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayan Region from Wednesday to Friday. Apart from rain and snow, isolated hailstorms are also likely over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday. Also Read - Cold Wave, Harsh Weather Conditions to Continue Over Northwest, Central India: IMD

Yellow alert for heavy snowfall has been issued in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. Duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous yrs. Coming 48 hrs will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall: Surender Paul, IMD head, HP (02.02) pic.twitter.com/pVehjqe0Hz — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Yellow Alert: Full Forecast

In view of the above predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert over Himachal Pradesh, so as to advise the residents to “be aware” of the local weather situation. On Thursday, both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be placed under an orange alert, so as to instruct the people to “be prepared” for rough weather. Uttarakhand will retain the orange alert on Friday as well. On a district level, heavy rain and snow is on the cards for Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahul & Spiti districts, as per the IMD’s regional met centre in Shimla. On Thursday, the heavy precipitation will also cover Sirmaur and Una along with the aforementioned districts.

Several parts of North India have been experiencing cold wave like conditions, but the temperature has increased marginally in the last few days.

The IMD had earlier said in its forecast that most parts of the country will experience below normal temperature in February, while Punjab and Haryana are expected to get above normal rainfall.

“Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except along the eastern and southwestern coastal areas of peninsular India where it is likely to be normal to above normal,” the weather department said in its outlook for February.