The special webpage carries weather predictions of Ayodhya and nearby places like Milkipur, Manakpur, Harraiya, Bhiti and Bhanpur.

IMD Launches Dedicated Webpage For Ayodhya Weather Prediction: Check Forecast For January 22

Ayodhya: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has taken a significant step to cater to the needs of devotees visiting Ayodhya from across the globe ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony event to be held at the newly constructed Ram temple on January 22. In order to provide accurate weather updates, the IMD has decided to forecast its weather reports in as many as 140 Indian and foreign languages. To facilitate this, the weather department has created a special webpage on its official website. This webpage offers weather reports not only for Ayodhya but also for places around the town. The webpage is accessible through a link that appears as soon as one opens the IMD website. By clicking on the link, users are directed to the forecast section.

This initiative ensures that devotees from different linguistic backgrounds can easily access and understand the weather updates. With the availability of weather reports in multiple languages, visitors can plan their activities and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

The special webpage carries weather predictions of Ayodhya and nearby places like Milkipur, Manakpur, Harraiya, Bhiti and Bhanpur. Also, weather reports of Prayagraj, Varanasi, New Delhi and Lucknow have been made available on the same page since many tourists are likely to visit these places of religious significance also. The webpage provides a complete picture of the weather conditions of Ayodhya, including temperatures, humidity, wind patterns, precipitation and others.

Ayodhya Weather Prediction for January 22

According to the latest forecast from the IMD, Ayodhya is expected to experience minimum (night) temperatures ranging from 6-8 degrees Celsius and maximum (day) temperatures around 15-17 degrees Celsius on January 22. Additionally, the forecast indicates a prolonged period of foggy conditions in the city for five consecutive days.

The weather forecast for Ayodhya on January 22 is as follows:

Temperature: 63°F

Precipitation: 0%

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 5 mph

Weather: Clear with periodic clouds

Please note that weather forecasts are subject to change, and it’s advisable to stay updated with the latest information as the date approaches.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO IMD OFFICIAL WEBSITE

