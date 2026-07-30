IMD Maharashtra orange alert: Big update for Mumbai, Raigar and Thane residents as heavy rain to lash these areas

The IMD has issued alerts for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

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A bus gets stuck while wading through a waterlogged road in Mumbai. ANI

IMD Maharashtra orange alert: In a significant update for the residents of Mumbai, Raigar and Thane, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts across several parts of Maharashtra, forecasting heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, and severe thunderstorms through Friday before conditions ease over the weekend. Notably, the state of Maharashtra has been impacted by the Monsoon with heavy rain, leading to severe water logging in several areas. Here are all the updates you need to know about the weather predictions issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about Mumbai, Raigar and Thane.

IMD Maharashtra orange alert: Yellow alert for Mumbai

As per the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai is under a yellow alert for Thursday, with forecasters predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, lightning, and wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph. Also, heavy isolated showers will continue on Friday, accompanied by powerful wind gusts up to 70 kmph. Rainfall activity is expected to slow down by the weekend, bringing light to moderate showers.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Are private and government offices open or closed today? Maharashtra government on alert as heavy downpours lash city

Stronger warnings across the Mumbai region

Nearby areas face even harsher conditions:

Thane and Raigad are on an orange alert for Thursday and Friday, bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and winds gusting up to 70 kmph.

Palghar will see moderate showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, followed by heavier, intensified rainfall on Friday.

IMD predicts fresh spell of heavy rainfall across Assam

As the monsoon impact braces the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Assam and several northeastern states over the next three to four days, raising concerns over flooding, flash floods, waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas,.

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely between July 30 and August 1 across parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. The weather system developing over the neighbouring states is expected to influence several districts in Upper Assam, increasing the risk of runoff and inundation.

An orange alert has been issued for Tinsukia district in Assam. Similar alerts have also been sounded for Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts of Nagaland, where heavy rainfall is likely to generate significant runoff that may affect the adjoining Assam districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat.