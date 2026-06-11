IMD Jharkhand weather: Relief for residents as rain and thunderstorms to hit on THIS date | Check Monsoon forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to enter parts of Jharkhand within the next two to three days.

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IMD Jharkhand weather update: In a significant relief for the residents of Jharkhand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted the date from when the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in parts of the state. The top weather department has said that the rain-laden winds of the southwest monsoon are likely to arrive in the eastern state of India within the next two to three days. For a background, readers can note that the normal date for the onset of monsoon in Jharkhand is June 10. However, it has been arriving in the state between June 12 and June 25 since 2010, according official data. Here are all the details you need to Jharkhand weather issued by the IMD regarding monsoon arrival in Jharkhand cities.

IMD Jharkhand weather update: When can state residents expect rain?

The northeast and central parts of Jharkhand, including capital Ranchi, had experienced pre-monsoon rainfall with strong winds on Thursday afternoon.

Also read: IMD Rain alert: Good news for residents of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab as rain predicted on THESE dates

“The conditions are favourable for advancement of southwest monsoon into some parts of Jharkhand within the next two to three days,” the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Also read: Relief for residents as dust storm lashes Delhi NCR amid scorching heatwave, rain expected

The maximum temperatures may drop by two to three degrees Celsius during the next three days, the bulletin said.

IMD issues ‘orange alert’ (be prepared) for heavy rain and thunderstorms

An ‘orange alert’ (be prepared) for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued across 18 districts for 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday. The same alert has been sounded for 14 districts from 8.30 am on June 13, it added.

Rajasthan to get respite from heatwave conditions

Rajasthan is likely to receive respite from heatwave conditions as the weather office has predicted rain and dust storm from Friday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

Between June 11 and June 14, strong winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph are likely in parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions. Light to moderate rainfall may also occur at isolated places during this period.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in the state, with Sri Ganganagar recording the highest maximum temperature at 45.9 degrees Celsius in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)