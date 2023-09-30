Home

News

IMD Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures Across India In October

IMD Predicts Above-Normal Temperatures Across India In October

According to the IMD most parts of India are likely to record normal to above-normal maximum and above-normal minimum temperatures in October.

Girls eat ice cream to beat the heat on a humid day in New Delhi. (File Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Get ready for an extended summer as temperatures across the country are expected to stay above the season’s normal during the month of October, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Trending Now

According to the weather agency most parts of India are likely to record normal to above-normal maximum and above-normal minimum temperatures in October.

You may like to read

The IMD said the northeast monsoon, which brings rainfall to five meteorological sub-divisions of south peninsular India — Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south interior Karnataka — in the October to December period is most likely to be normal.

IMD said this means the region may receive 88 per cent to 112 per cent of the long-period average of 334.13 mm of rainfall.

The Met office said normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of India in October. Above-normal minimum temperatures are predicted over large parts of the country, barring some parts of northeast, it added.

Monsoon has ended: IMD

Meanwhile, the IMD has announced that the four-month monsoon season has ended with India receiving “normal” cumulative rainfall — 820 mm against a long-period average of 868.6 mm — with positive factors countering the effect of El Nino conditions.

Rainfall between 94 per cent and 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) is considered normal.

However, normal cumulative rainfall over the country during the monsoon season doesn’t mean even spatial and temporal spread of precipitation.

The Indian monsoon refers to inherent fluctuations and changes that occur over time due to various natural factors. This is called natural variability.

Research, however, shows climate change is making the monsoon more variable. Increased variability means more extreme weather and dry spells.

Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that with positive factors countering El Nino, the 2023 monsoon season concluded with 94.4 per cent cumulative rainfall which is considered “normal”.

Monthly rainfall across the country as a whole stood at 91 per cent of LPA in June, 113 per cent in July, 64 per cent in August, and 113 per cent in September.

“Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, three (constituting 9 per cent of the total area) received excess rainfall, 26 received normal rainfall (covering 73 per cent of the total area), and seven received deficient rainfall. The seven subdivisions with deficient rainfall are Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East UP, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala,” the IMD chief said.

The IMD reported that East and Northeast India recorded 1,115 mm of rainfall against a normal of 1,367.3 mm, which translates to an 18 per cent deficit.

Northwest India recorded 593 mm of rainfall compared to a long-period average of 587.6 mm. Central India, where agriculture predominantly relies on monsoon rains, recorded 981.7 mm against a normal of 978 mm. The South Peninsula experienced an eight per cent deficit.

Mohapatra highlighted two factors the Indian Ocean Dipole and Madden-Julian Oscillation that significantly influenced this year’s monsoon season.

He cited MJO as the most important factor that countered the effect of El Nino — warming of waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America — on the monsoon season in India.

El Nino conditions are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.

MJO is a large-scale atmospheric disturbance originating in tropical Africa and travelling eastward, typically lasting 30 to 60 days.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES