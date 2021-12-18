New Delhi: With North India witnessing a dip in temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said on Saturday predicted that the cold wave is likely to continue in parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh till December 21. As per the weather forecast agency, the mercury plummeted to a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital, Delhi, on Saturday.Also Read - Chilly Weather Ahead: Severe Cold Wave, Very Dense Fog Likely in THESE States. Check Full IMD Forecast Here
Earlier today, Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD, said that day temperature is expected to continue in below normal category in northwest India till December 21. "Day temperature over northwest India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here," he said.
The IMD official noted that for past 3 days, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were prevailing over some parts of North West India, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and some parts of west Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh, and as of today, night temperatures below normal is predicted in these areas with prevailing cold to severe cold wave conditions.
“We are expecting that these conditions will continue to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till December 21. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further and hence abetting the cold wave conditions,” he added.
As per IMD, Churu in Rajasthan reported lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 degree Celsius followed by Amritsar in Punjab of 0.7 degree Celsius and Ganganagar in Rajasthan of 1.1 degree Celsius over plains of the country.
Cold Wave and Fog Warning by IMD
- Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is predicted over most parts of Northwest, Central and East India and over Maharashtra till December 21 and rise by 2-3degree Celsius these areas thereafter.
- Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions very likely to prevail over some parts of north Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh till December 21.
- Cold Wave conditions in some parts are very likely to prevail over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh till 21st and over Kutch till December 20.
- Cold Day Conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh till December 19.
- Dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph likely to continue to prevail over plains of Northwest India till December 21, enhancing the adverse impact of Cold Wave and Cold Day Cconditions.
- Dense fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days and over Punjab, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during December 19 and 20 over Haryana on December 19.
- Ground frost conditions are predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 3 days and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days.