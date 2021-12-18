New Delhi: With North India witnessing a dip in temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said on Saturday predicted that the cold wave is likely to continue in parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh till December 21. As per the weather forecast agency, the mercury plummeted to a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital, Delhi, on Saturday.Also Read - Chilly Weather Ahead: Severe Cold Wave, Very Dense Fog Likely in THESE States. Check Full IMD Forecast Here

Earlier today, Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General (DG), IMD, said that day temperature is expected to continue in below normal category in northwest India till December 21. "Day temperature over northwest India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here," he said.

The IMD official noted that for past 3 days, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were prevailing over some parts of North West India, including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and some parts of west Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh, and as of today, night temperatures below normal is predicted in these areas with prevailing cold to severe cold wave conditions.

“We are expecting that these conditions will continue to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till December 21. Thereafter the minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise further and hence abetting the cold wave conditions,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh: Sissu Lake in Lahaul freezes over as several areas in the state experience sub-zero temperatures. pic.twitter.com/rP3XVo0NbF — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

As per IMD, Churu in Rajasthan reported lowest minimum temperature of -1.1 degree Celsius followed by Amritsar in Punjab of 0.7 degree Celsius and Ganganagar in Rajasthan of 1.1 degree Celsius over plains of the country.

Cold Wave and Fog Warning by IMD