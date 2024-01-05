IMD Predicts Continued Cold Weather In North India; Check Forecast For Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab And Rajasthan

IMD Forecast: It's going to be a chilly time up north, as per predictions by the Indian Weather Bureau. Cities like Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan are going to feel the winter chill. So folks, stay warm and prepared for the cold wave that's all set to embrace these regions.

Students ride bicycle amid the dense fog and cold weather, in Lucknow. (File Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The weekend weather forecast suggests quite a chilly scene in certain pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan. A heads-up from the India Meteorological Department foretells some piercingly cold days ahead, so it’s wise to get your cozy winter garb ready. A slight warming trend will follow after a few days. Also, don’t miss noting the thick, soup-like foggy mornings that have their grip over northern-west India. However, with time, this foggy curtain and the biting cold will slowly fade away, as per a report by news agency IANS.

IMD Bulletin

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and some parts of East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

“These are above normal by 3-5°C over many parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and some parts of Haryana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. These are below normal by 2-4 degree Celsius in some parts of West Rajasthan. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.8 degree Celsius reported at Bikaner (West Rajasthan),” said the IMD.

IMD Forecast For Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail at night or morning in some parts or isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan till January 7 and dense fog in isolated pockets for the subsequent 24 hours.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan on Saturday and dense fog in isolated pockets till January 8,” said the weather forecast agency.

The IMD also said that dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh till January 9, over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till January 8 and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha on Saturday and Sunday.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on Friday and Saturday, and cold day conditions on Sunday,” said the IMD.

As per the weather bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department, parts of East Rajasthan should brace for chilly weather come Friday, extending to some regions even on Saturday. Keeping the umbrella handy will certainly be a good idea for those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, as the coming 4-5 days shall witness light to moderate showers across select spots.

(With inputs from agencies)

