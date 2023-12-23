Home

News

IMD Predicts Dense Fog In Parts Of Odhisa Including Puri, Cuttack And Sundargarh; Road Safety Authorities On Alert

IMD Predicts Dense Fog In Parts Of Odhisa Including Puri, Cuttack And Sundargarh; Road Safety Authorities On Alert

The mercury is likely to dip by another 2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours with no significant change thereafter for a few days, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said on Friday. However, at least 10 places in the state recorded temperatures below the 10 degree Celsius mark in the last 24 hours.

IMD Fog Alert

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the prevalence of dense fog in various parts of Odhisa and keeping in mind the risks involved, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Satyabrat Sahu, has asked all the district collectors to strengthen the measures taken to prevent accidents that may occur due to low visibility on roads, as per a report covered by PTI.

Trending Now

The SRC, in a letter to all the collectors on Friday night, asked police and transport officials of the districts to take the necessary steps for controlled plying of vehicles on highways during foggy conditions to prevent any accidents.

You may like to read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense foggy conditions will prevail in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Koraput districts on Sunday. Meanwhile, the state experienced a slight rise in minimum temperatures in the last 24 hours.

Mercury By Another 2 Degrees

The mercury is likely to dip by another 2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours with no significant change thereafter for a few days, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said on Friday. However, at least 10 places in the state recorded temperatures below the 10 degree Celsius mark in the last 24 hours.

G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The area recorded 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, G. Udayagiri was followed by Phulbani (Kandhamal) at 7, Kirei (Sundargarh) at 7.7, Semiliguda (Koraput) and Daringbadi (Kandhamal) at 8 each, Keonjhar at 8.8, Sundargarh at 8.9, Angul and Nabarangpur at 9 each and Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi) at 9.5 degrees Celsius. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 14.8 and 14.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the meeting office said.

The weather office said dense fog was witnessed in Koraput, reducing visibility to 50 metres. Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, Keonjhar, and Rourkela in Sundergarh district also experienced shallow to moderate fog.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.