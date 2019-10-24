New Delhi: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain, a red alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. The alert has been issued as the IMD has predicted the possible formation of cyclone Kyarr along the coast in the next two days. Following the alert, schools and colleges –both government and private – in the area will remain closed because of the heavy rain prediction.

Red alert has been given to the district as per IMD report, Holiday declared on 25-10-2019 for Govt & Private school/Colleges (upto PUC) of Dakshina Kannada District due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/7YrMBI0oaP — @DKDCOFFICIAL (@DCDK9) October 24, 2019

As per the IMD, the low pressure has been formed over the east-central Arabian Sea and will gradually intensify into a depression anytime and by Friday, it will start moving in the north-west direction while intensifying further into a cyclone.

Asking the general public to stay alert, the Karnataka State Natural Calamity Monitoring Centre has also asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, according to a report from PTI, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Friday in view of the IMD forecast. This heavy rain comes days after the state experienced flood which had claimed more than 13 lives.