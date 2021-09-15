New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains for five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Gujarat until September 16th. For East India, the Weather department has predicted a new round of heavy rain on September 18th.Also Read - Delhi Likely to Witness More Incessant Rains, IMD Issues Orange Alert for Thursday

The department, in its detailed forecast has stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat State, West Madhya Pradesh , East UP and East Rajasthan during 15th-17th; over East MP, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand on 15th and reduction thereafter. Also Read - 3 dead, Over 19 Lakh Affected Due to Heavy Downpour in Odisha

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat State, West Madhya Pradesh , East UP and East Rajasthan during 15th-17th; over East MP, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand on 15th and reduction thereafter. pic.twitter.com/rFPUAI3iW1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 15, 2021

Also Read - Odisha Receives Heavy Rainfall, MeT Predicts More Rain in THESE Districts

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) during 15 to 17 September. Isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 15; Over Haryana on 16; over West Rajasthan on 17 & 18 September, the Weather department said.

According to the latest forecasts, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on September 15th, Haryana on September 16th, and West Rajasthan on September 17th and 18th. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are also highly possible over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on September 16th, 2021,” according to the IMD.

Rains activity is expected to rise across Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on the 18th and 19th of September, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over the aforementioned locations.