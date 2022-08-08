New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of the country which could lead to flash floods. The Met Department on Monday tweeted that Central India, North-west and Eastern coast could get spells of intense isolated spells. Parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could also experience heavy rainfall through the first few days of this week.Also Read - Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Raigad And Ratnagiri In Maharashtra
The Met Department tweeted on Monday, "a well marked low-pressure area over Northwest & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Intense wet spell very likely over Odisha during 07th to 10th; Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 07th-11th; Telangana during 07th to 09th; Chhattisgarh during 08th to 10th; Gujarat Region during 08th-11th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 09th to 11th August, 2022."
A low-pressure area had formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on Saturday evening, the weather forecaster said. This is likely to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
The monsoon trough, an elongated area of low pressure, is also active and lying south of its normal position and will continue to remain so during next 4-5 days.
“Already, some parts of Odisha and Konkan region have started receiving very heavy and extremely heavy rain on Sunday. Under the influence of the depression, rain will increase over central India during the next 3-4 days,” M Mohapatra, director general, IMD told Hindustan Times.
These States To Witness Rainfall on Monday and Following Days:
- IMD has sounded a red alert in Telangana and Maharashtra for Monday, and orange alert for all of central and western India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, for Tuesday and Wednesday. Authorities need to act to prevent rainfall related disasters in these regions.
- Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Jharkhand on August 9 and 10; Odisha on August 10, Andaman and Nicobar Islands on August 7 and 8, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 7-9. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on August 8 and 10 and over Gangetic West Bengal on August 9 and 10.
- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall of over 200mm is also likely over Odisha on August 9. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is likely over Vidarbha and eastern Madhya Pradesh on August 7, 8 and 10; Saurashtra and Kutch on August 8; western Madhya Pradesh on August 8; Marathwada on August 8 and 10, according to the weather agency.
- Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over western Madhya Pradesh during August 9 to 11; eastern Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on August 9 and 10; Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 10; Gujarat on August 8; Saurashtra and Kutch on August 9 and 10; and Marathwada on August 9.
- Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh on August 9; Konkan, Goa and the ghat areas of Maharashtra during August 7 to 11; and Gujarat during August 9 to 11, IMD said.
- Widespread rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry on August 8 and 9; north interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till August 11; and Rayalaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka on August 10 and 11.
- Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; and coastal and southern Karnataka till August 9. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana on August 8 and 9.