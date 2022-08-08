New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of the country which could lead to flash floods. The Met Department on Monday tweeted that Central India, North-west and Eastern coast could get spells of intense isolated spells. Parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could also experience heavy rainfall through the first few days of this week.Also Read - Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Forecast For Raigad And Ratnagiri In Maharashtra

The Met Department tweeted on Monday, “a well marked low-pressure area over Northwest & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Intense wet spell very likely over Odisha during 07th to 10th; Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 07th-11th; Telangana during 07th to 09th; Chhattisgarh during 08th to 10th; Gujarat Region during 08th-11th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 09th to 11th August, 2022.” Also Read - Nagpur: 5-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Parents While Performing 'Black Magic'

(i) A Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 7, 2022

Also Read - Black Taj Mahal: All You Need to Know About Madhya Pradesh's Kaala Taj

A low-pressure area had formed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on Saturday evening, the weather forecaster said. This is likely to intensify into a depression and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The monsoon trough, an elongated area of low pressure, is also active and lying south of its normal position and will continue to remain so during next 4-5 days.

“Already, some parts of Odisha and Konkan region have started receiving very heavy and extremely heavy rain on Sunday. Under the influence of the depression, rain will increase over central India during the next 3-4 days,” M Mohapatra, director general, IMD told Hindustan Times.

These States To Witness Rainfall on Monday and Following Days: