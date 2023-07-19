Home

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Telangana, Schools Likely To Remain Shut

On Wednesday, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the heavy rains are expected to lash several districts of Telangana.

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Schools in Telangana are likely to remain closed as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for southern states, including Maharashtra and Goa, predicting heavy showers in the aforementioned states during this week.

The weather office has predicted heavy rains in several parts of Telangana during the next two days (July 20, 21), triggering speculations that the southern state may likely issue a notice, ordering the closure of schools and other educational institutions in affected districts in lieu of inclement weather. However, no official confirmation has yet been received from concerned authorities.

On Wednesday, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the heavy rains are expected to lash— Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Pedapalli, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mulugu districts.

Meanwhile, Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at some places during the day.

Train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route were affected to a “point failure” at Panvel at 9.40 am, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure told news agency PTI.

The official said train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Belapur route were running. Many commuters of the Central railway claimed the trains were running 10-15 minutes late.The Western Railway authorities said their services were normal.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in neighbouring Thane and Ratnagiri districts while a red alert has been sounded in Palghar and Raigad districts of Maharashtra.

A civic official said the IMD Mumbai in its daily weather forecast predicted “heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at a few places” in the next 24 hours.

There will be a high tide of 4.23 meters in the sea at 1.23 pm, as per the local civic body.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 47.42 mm, 50.04 mm and 50.99 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Wednesday, officials said.

Rains trigger flood-like situation in Jammu

Meanwhile, heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in Jammu even as the monsoon showers have witnessed a lull in other parts of northern India over the past few days.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended, while authorities ordered the closure of schools in Doda and Kishtwar districts due to the flood-like situation causing by incessant downpour in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said rivers and rivulets at many places, especially in Kathua and Samba districts, have reached close to or crossed the flood alert level. The weather office has predicted more rains in the region.

Heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu division overnight, triggering mudslides and landslides at several places along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, forcing authorities to suspend traffic, the officials said.

“The highway is still blocked and people are advised not to travel till the restoration work is completed,” a traffic department official told PTI.

The officials said the traffic on the Jammu-Pathankot highway was also diverted in Kathua district where two pillars of a bridge suffered damages due to flash floods in Tarnah nallah.

(With PTI inputs)

