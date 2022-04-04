New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over 3 Northeastern states. The weather department has also predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week.Also Read - 10-Year-Old Manipur Girl Attends Classes With Sister in Her Lap, Minister Promises Support

According to the IMD, isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on 04th April, 2022.

05th-07th April: Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th & over Assam Meghalaya on 05th, 07th & 08th April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim

04th-06th April, 2022: Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal this week and under its influence heavy rainfall is predicted over Andaman & Nicobar lslands on 06th April.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature of the day was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 14 per cent.

The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 40. 2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 40.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 40.6 degrees Celsius, Pitampura 41 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh 41.7 degrees Celsius and Mayur Vihar 37. 7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.