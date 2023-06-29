Home

News

India

IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Delhi Over Next 5 Five Days. Check Latest Weather Updates Here

IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Delhi Over Next 5 Five Days. Check Latest Weather Updates Here

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'satisfactory' category from June 30 to July 2.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during Monsoon rainfall in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days, the weather department said on Thursday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius four notches below the season’s average.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius three notches below the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city.

According to IMD data, the relative humidity which stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am was recorded at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category from June 30 to July 2.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from a syndicated feed)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.