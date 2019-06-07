New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next 24 hours. However, on Wednesday the Meteorological Department predicted a delay in the onset of monsoon by a week and stated that the state would experience monsoon only by June 8.

An IMD statement issued on Friday read: “The east-west shear zone now runs roughly along Lat. 10°N between 3.1 & 3.6 km above mean sea level across extreme South peninsula. A feeble off shore trough has formed along the west coast and likely to persist there. In association with these favourable conditions, Southwest Monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during next 24 hours.”

The coastal and interior places of Kerala is likely to be hit by thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

The weather department further said, “A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea off Kerala-Karnataka coast around 9th June. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually.”

Weather forecast & warning based on 0830 hours IST of 07.06.2019: pic.twitter.com/TpD8HJE3R3 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2019

As per the previous predictions, the IMD on Tuesday said that the arrival of monsoon could be on June 7. On Saturday, private weather forecaster Skymet too revised its forecast from June 4 to June 7. Last month, the IMD announced that the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days.

The Met Department has given a forecast of a normal monsoon for the season. Notably, the normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

Meanwhile, several parts of the country are reeling under severe heatwave with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius in some parts. The arrival of monsoon is likely to give some respite from the scorching heat.

(With agency inputs)