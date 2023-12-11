Home

IMD Predicts Rain In Bengaluru And 12 Other Districts For These Days, Check Full Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department has made a weather prediction for rain in Bengaluru and 12 other districts of Karnataka. Check complete weather update.

India Meteorological Department (IMD)

New Delhi: Winters are here and the temperature is dropping in North India with every passing day. As for South India, states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha faced severe destruction and loss of life due to the Cyclone Michaung which has now died down. Now, a weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been announced for Bengaluru and twelve other districts of Karnataka, for two days, December 11 and December 12. Take a look at the complete weather forecast for Karnataka by IMD..

IMD Predicts Rain In Karnataka

As mentioned earlier, IMD has made a rain prediction for Bengaluru and 12 other districts for December 11 and 12, 2023. The districts that will receive rain incude coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, southern districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramanagar and Shivamogga districts.

Milder Winters For India From Dec 2023 to Jan 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a milder winter for the country from December 2023 to February 2024. The forecast indicates that the intensity and frequency of cold waves are expected to be lower than usual in the majority of north, northwest, central, east, and northeast India. Scientists attribute this deviation from normal winter conditions to below-average western disturbances, reducing the influx of colder winds from snowclad regions to parts of northwest and central India. This weather pattern, responsible for cooler temperatures, is anticipated to persist throughout the season.

In a statement, the IMD said that during the upcoming winter season (December 2023 to February 2024), above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas over central and northwest India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely. “Monthly maximum temperatures for December 2023 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India and north India where normal maximum temperatures are likely,” it said.

The IMD also predicted that below-normal cold wave days are expected over most parts of northwest, central, east, and northeast India during the winter season. “Currently, the moderate to strong El Nino conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are above average over most parts of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean,” it said.

“The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that moderate to strong El Nino conditions are likely to continue during the upcoming winter season. In addition to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean SSTs also influence the Indian climate. At present, strong positive IOD conditions are observed over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that positive IOD conditions are likely to weaken and turn to neutral by the end of this year,” said an IMD official.

