The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh could receive rainfall in the course of the next 48-72 hours. In its latest bulletin, the IMD also said that the isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions within the next 24 hours. Also Read - Delhi Records Coldest New Year's Day In 15 Years, Cold Wave Likely to Last Till January 2

“Due to interaction between the above Western Disturbance and lower level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm at isolated places likely over Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during 03rd-05th January with maximum intensity on 03rd and 04th January, 2021,” it said. Also Read - Delhi's Average Minimum Temperature in December Second-lowest in 15 Years at 7.1° Celsius

The government agency also predicted that the minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3-5°C over maximum parts of central and North India in the next 4-5 days. Also Read - Cold Wave Conditions Prevail in Most Parts of North India, IMD Forecasts Further Drop in Temperature

It has observed that cold day conditions are likely over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience dense fog conditions over the next 48 hours.

Delhi experienced a severe cold wave on New Year’s Eve as temperatures plummeted to 1.1°C. This was the lowest temperature recorded in 15 years.