IMD Puri Rath Yatra weather forecast: Alert for residents as heavy rain forecasted during Rath Yatra

IMD issues an orange alert for Puri as a Bay of Bengal low-pressure system is set to bring heavy to very heavy rain during the annual Rath Yatra festival.

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Puri Rath Yatra weather forecast (PTI image)

IMD Puri Rath Yatra weather forecast: In a significant weather update for the devotees who are planning to attend the Puri Rath Yatra this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning for several places in Odisha, including the pilgrim city of Puri. In the recent development, the weather department has low-pressure system which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, impacting the world-famous Rath Yatra. For those unversed, lakhs of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are expected to witness the festival the the Rath Yatra which is scheduled to be held on July 16 this year in Puri.

Check IMD Puri Rath Yatra weather forecast

As per the IMD midday bulletin, a low pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining west Bangladesh coasts during the next 24 hours. Under the impact of the evolving weather system, heavy to very heavy rain is expected to lash Puri from Wednesday to Friday morning.

Heavy rain would also occur in several parts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts before Wednesday morning, the IMD said while putting these three districts under “red warning” (take action).

IMD weather warning for Odisha coasts from July 14 to 18

As sea condition would be rough to very rough, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coasts from July 14 to 18.

Also read: Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

The IMD has issued an “orange warning” (be prepared to take action) for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts and a “yellow warning” (be aware) for Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

Also read: Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Palgarh, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon likely to witness rain today, IMD says…

Similarly, “red warning” has been issued for Jagatsinghpur district and “orange warning” for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Khurdha, Puri, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts for Wednesday.

The IMD has also issued a “yellow warning” for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Rayagada districts for July 15.

(With inputs from agencies)