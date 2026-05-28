IMD rain alert: Big relief for residents as heatwave to ease over North India in next 3 days | Check detailed forecast

Driven by a fresh western disturbance and incoming easterly winds, the region will experience a sharp decline in temperatures accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and localized rainfall between May 28 and May 30.

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Rain in Chikkamagaluru (PTI image)

IMD rainfall alert: In a matter of relief for the residents of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a shift in weather conditions across Northwest India. The forecast is a good news for the North Indian residents who have been hit with heatwave conditions as they are now expected to ease over the next three days due to incoming western disturbances and easterly winds, alongside warnings of thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in several regions. Here are all the details you need to know about the rainfall and thunderstorm warning issued by the IMD.

What are the maximum temperatures India is currently witnessing?

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures that have been hovering around 45 degrees Celsius or above are likely to drop sharply between May 28 and May 30, bringing much-needed relief to several northern and central states.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that, “If we look at Northwest India, maximum temperatures have primarily been running high, hovering at 45 degrees Celsius or above. Our forecast indicates that over the coming three days, under the influence of a Western Disturbance and the simultaneous arrival of easterly winds over the plains of Northwest India, thunderstorm activity is expected across the Western Himalayan region as well as the adjacent plains.”

Srivastava added that a sharp fall in temperatures is expected in the coming days.

Also read: Delhi Rains: City likely to get respite from severe heatwave as IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, issues alert for these states

“Consequently, a drop in maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees Celsius and in some isolated pockets, up to 10 degrees Celsius is anticipated between the 28th May and the 30th May. As a result, significant relief is expected from the prevailing heatwave conditions across regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

High wind speed alert for Uttar Pradesh residents

The IMD official further warned that some parts of Uttar Pradesh may experience even stronger winds.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan for 3 days, issues storm warning for Uttar Pradesh

“In certain parts of Uttar Pradesh, wind speeds could range from 80 to 90 kilometres per hour, occasionally even touching 100 kilometres per hour. Warnings for hailstorms have been issued for the western regions, specifically covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh,” he added, advising people to exercise caution.