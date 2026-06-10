IMD Rain alert: Good news for residents of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab as rain predicted on THESE dates

A powerful Western Disturbance is set to trigger a week of rain, 60 km/h winds, and hailstorms across North India, ending the relentless heatwave.

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A boy carries chairs amid rainfall, in Kolkata (PTI image)

IMD Rain alert: Relief is finally on the horizon for scorched residents across North India as a powerful Western Disturbance is set to break the ongoing streak of severe heat with a week-long spell of rain and storms. The India Meteorological Department announced on Wednesday that a shifting weather pattern will bring much-needed showers and a drop in temperatures across multiple states between June 10 and June 16.

The monsoon-like respite will stretch across Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Western Uttar Pradesh, where experts project daily rainfall alongside winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kilometers per hour. Locals should also prepare for a sudden drop in temperature and potential disruptions on June 11 and June 12, when isolated hailstorms are expected to hit the region.

While Western Rajasthan will see its wet spell begin slightly later on June 11, areas like Eastern Uttar Pradesh will experience showers through June 13, and the northern hill states of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh will see intermittent rain throughout the week. Simultaneously, the weather department has placed Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on high alert for heavy rainfall over the next five to seven days.

IMD weather alert for Rajasthan

Several parts of Rajasthan were reeling under intense heat, with Sri Ganganagar recording a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the weather department said. According to the meteorological department, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of the state in the coming days.

Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state at 46.4 degrees Celsius, it said. Churu followed at 44.6 degrees, Pilani at 44.5 degrees, Phalodi at 43.8 degrees and Jaisalmer and Bikaner both at 43.6 degrees.

The state capital, Jaipur, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, the weather in western Rajasthan, particularly in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, is expected to remain mainly dry over the next two days. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 44 and 46 degrees, with heatwave conditions at isolated places. Strong dust-laden winds blowing at speeds of 20-30 kmph are also likely.