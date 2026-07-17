IMD rain alert: Relief for residents of Uttar Pradesh as heavy rain expected in these districts; check detailed forecast

Residents across East and West Uttar Pradesh can expect a break from the sweltering heat as the IMD forecasts widespread heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the coming days.

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IMD rain forecast- Representational File image

IMD Rain alert: In a significant relief for the residents of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain or thundershowers for multiple places of Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has also warned that heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will be seen in several states too. Residents of Lucknow and neighboring areas can expect a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers over the next 24 hours, starting Thursday evening. While temperatures are projected to hover between a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 26°C, the weather office has also warned of lightning and thunderstorms at isolated places. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update issued by the IMD on Uttar Pradesh.

IMD weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh

Providing a much needed relief to the residents, this upcoming spell follows a brief lull, as rainfall activity remained largely subdued across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Notably, this forecast comes after rainfall activity remained subdued across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

How much rainfall is Uttar Pradesh receiving?

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1.7 mm of rainfall against the normal 9.4 mm, registering a deficit of 82 per cent. East Uttar Pradesh received 77 per cent below-normal rainfall during the day, while the western part recorded a steeper deficit of 92 per cent.

Also read: IMD weather forecast: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

The state has also recorded a 27 per cent deficit in cumulative southwest monsoon rainfall so far this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Data released by the weather office showed that Uttar Pradesh received 167.2 mm of cumulative rainfall between June 1 and July 16 against the normal 229.4 mm.

East Uttar Pradesh recorded only 150.4 mm of rainfall during the season against the normal 254 mm, a deficit of 41 per cent. In the west, 191.2 mm of rainfall was logged against the normal 195.1 mm, a deficit of just two per cent.

Among the districts, Meerut recorded the highest surplus in seasonal rainfall at 147 per cent above normal, followed by Muzaffarnagar (141 per cent), Sambhal (84 per cent) and Etah (74 per cent). In contrast, Bhadohi reported an 89 per cent seasonal deficit, while Pilibhit (-85 per cent), Kaushambi (-83 per cent), Kanpur Dehat (-78 per cent) and Jaunpur (-76 per cent) were among the worst-affected districts.