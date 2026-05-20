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IMD Rain alert: Relief for residents as weather department predicts heavy rainfall for THESE states; check details

IMD Rain alert: Relief for residents as weather department predicts heavy rainfall for THESE states; check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heavy rainfall alert for South and Northeast India spanning the next five days.

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IMD weather alert: In a significant update for the residents of the India amid the ongoing heatwave in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states of India. Amid rising temperatures in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Bihar, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Northeast and South India starting tomorrow for the next five days. Moreover, the IMD on Monday said the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala around May 26. Here are all the details you need to know about the rain prediction issued by the top weather department of the country.

What has IMD predicted on arrival of monsoon?

Adding that the arrival of the monsoon could vary by four days, either before or after May 26, the India Meteorological Department added that heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds is likely in parts of Kerala and Mahe over the next five days.

It said this may be due to a cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area over Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining south Lakshadweep.

Also read: Delhi witnesses hottest day at 43 degrees on Monday; IMD issues Heatwave alert for THESE states, rain expected in…

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What is the update on southwest monsoon?

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has made significant progress, moving into the majority of the southeast Arabian Sea and sections of the Kanyakumari region. Additionally, it has advanced across most of the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, the bulk of the Andaman Sea, the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and sectors of the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Rising temperatures in national capital

The national capital on Tuesday recorded the first heatwave day of the month, with dry winds and a searing sun pushing temperatures past 45 degrees Celsius. The weather office has issued an orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the coming days, a report by PTI news agency said.

Also read: May 19 IMD forecast: Weather change in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP; rain in Karnataka & Kerala | All details

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city’s base weather monitoring station, recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches above normal and 1.7 degrees higher than the previous day.

The Palam station also logged 45.1 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal with a 24-hour rise of 1.6 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies)

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