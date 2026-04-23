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IMD rain alert: Relief for residents of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana amid heatwave as weather department predicts rain on these dates

IMD rain alert: Relief for residents of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana amid heatwave as weather department predicts rain on these dates

Amid continuing heatwave conditions in North, Central, and East India, the Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert, with showers expected in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rain lashes in Delhi (Photo Credit- ANI)

IMD weather alert: Amid the ongoing heatwave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has offered a point of relief for residents, stating that while heatwave conditions are expected to persist for the next five days in North and Central India and for three days in East India, a rain alert has also been issued. As per the weather department, the rain is likely to bring some respite in several states of North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. However, for other states like Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, no relief from the ongoing heatwave can be expected.

Rain relief expected for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir

The IMD has predicted that parts of northeast and eastern India including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week. Northeast India including Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on multiple days, further easing conditions in the region, the weather department said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh weather update: Bad news for UP residents as IMD warns of heatwave conditions in THESE areas; check detailed forecast

Heatwave grips parts of Odisha

Odisha is reeling under scorching heat, with day temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, including the capital Bhubaneswar, as an intense heatwave sweeps across the region, severely affecting normal life.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar, on Thursday informed through a bulletin that the maximum temperature has recorded an appreciable rise of about 3–4 degrees Celsius at one or two places over the districts of coastal and interior Odisha.

Heatwave alert for four districts of Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for four districts of Jharkhand for Thursday, and forecast light to moderate rain in several regions of the state for three days starting from April 24.

The mercury is currently ranging from 34.6 to 43.4 degrees Celsius across the state. A heatwave alert was issued for four districts for Thursday — Dumka, Jamtara, Dhanbad, and Bokaro — located in the north-eastern part of the state, the IMD said.

The IMD also said that light to moderate rain, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes are likely to occur on April 24, 25 and 26.

(With inputs from agencies)

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