IMD Issues Rain Alert In Parts Of Jharkhand Till September 22 | Check Details

New Delhi: A heavy rain alert has been issued for three days for parts of Jharkhand from Wednesday due to a low-pressure area forming over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood, a weather offi

New Delhi: A heavy rain alert has been issued for three days for parts of Jharkhand from Wednesday due to a low-pressure area forming over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood, a weather official said on Tuesday. The system is likely to offer widespread rainfall, mainly in southern, central and western parts of Jharkhand, for three days till September 22 and reduce the state’s rainfall deficit which is at 34 per cent currently, he said.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand told PTI, “A low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in next 48 hours, which would offer widespread rainfall to Jharkhand. An alert for heavy rains has also been issued for parts of the state,” he said. On Wednesday, heavy rain is likely in isolated pockets of southern and central Jharkhand, which include eight districts including Ranchi. The next day, it may impact the state’s western and central parts. On September 22, heavy rain is likely to be experienced in Jharkhand’s northwest and northeast parts, according to the bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre.

Anand said that the upcoming spell of rainfall might reduce the rainfall deficit gap of the state. Jharkhand is currently facing a 34 per cent rainfall deficit. The state has received 625.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to September 18 against the normal rainfall of 944.5 mm during the period. Jharkhand’s Chatra district is facing the highest rainfall deficit of 63 per cent, which is followed by Hazaribag at 53 per cent and Gumla at 49 per cent. Only three districts— Sahebganj, Simdega and Godda have recorded normal rainfall till date. As per the MeT Department’s parameters, a 19 per cent deviation of monsoon rainfall, either surplus or deficient, is considered to be normal.

Trains Cancelled In Jharkhand

In another news, several trains in Jharkhand have been cancelled, the reason for it is not the bad weather but the protest by Kurmi Organisations who have called for an indefinite railway blockade at nine railway stations in Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha from September 20 to press for their demand of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the community and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. Check below, the list of trains cancelled..

12101 LTT Shalimar Express 12129 Pune-Howrah Express 12261 CSMT Howrah-Duronto Express 12809 CSMT Howrah Express 12859 CSMT Howrah Express 22511 LTT Kamakhya Express 18029 LTT Shalimar Express 12130 Howrah- Pune Express 12810 Howrah -CSMT Express 00114 Sankrail CSMT Parcel Express 00113 CSMT Sankrail Parcel Express

Passengers who had planned to travel on these trains are advised to make alternative arrangements and stay updated with official announcements from the South Eastern Railway.

(Inputs from PTI)

