IMD sounds alarm over brutal summer 2026, predicts surge in heatwave days across India

IMD forecasts a harsh summer across India with rising temperatures and increased heatwave days from March to May, raising concerns over public health, water scarcity, agriculture, and power demand nationwide.

India could be in for an excruciatingly hot summer season this year as higher-than-average day temperatures and heatwave days are expected to sweep across much of India this March through May, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

New Heatwave Conditions Likely Threaten Health, Farming And Water, Electricity Demand

IMD said there will likely be a normal March in terms of day temperatures before above-normal heat conditions arrive later this April and May. Night temperatures, however, are expected to be above normal across much of India during this upcoming summer season.

“The Indian summer season is likely to commence from first week of March with near-normal day temperatures over most parts. Then on April onwards we will likely see hotter-than-average conditions. Nighttime temperatures will continue to be above normal across most parts of India,” Roxy Krishnan, program scientist at India Meteorological Department’s Climate Research Programme told India Climate Change News.

Hot days with cooler nights can also sometimes exacerbate heat stress levels.

Above Normal Heatwave Days Likely In Several States This Summer

IMD notes that there will likely be above normal heatwave days over most parts of India during the March-to-May (MAM) season. Heatwaves can last from two to more than 15-days over districts in northwest India, the Gangetic plains, central and southern states.

Heatwave conditions can become especially severe in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which have witnessed some places clock temperatures north of 45°C during summers.

Escalating Temperatures Will Impact Lives Across Country

Roxy Krishnan warned that heatwaves are more than an inconvenience; they also can have impacts on human health, increase water scarcity, and higher electricity demand from over-use of cooling appliances.

“In heatwaves vulnerable groups like children, older adults and outdoor workers can be exposed to increased heat-health risks,” Krishnan added.

IMD officials have advised state governments and citizens to keep abreast of heatwave conditions and enact heat action plans including drinking more water, avoiding outdoor activity during peak sun hours and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Dry soil conditions and high daytime temperatures can also affect crop yields from winter season crops. Power demand will likely rise this summer as temperatures rise during daylight hours.

Heat To Pick Up Across Country By Summer Peak Months

Daytime temperatures are forecast to become more extreme as summer marches onward across India. Stay tuned for updates as we continue to monitor this upcoming summer across India.

